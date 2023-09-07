Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Gap Down to $26.36

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.36, but opened at $25.12. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 122,485 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $17,404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $1,397,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.