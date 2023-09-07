Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $38.86 million and $5.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00026614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,036,625 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.