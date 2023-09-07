WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.51 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $130.00 million and $2.51 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,043,559,819 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,492,383 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,043,379,167.963331 with 3,350,311,731.92435 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03922369 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $4,866,049.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

