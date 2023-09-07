WazirX Price Hits $0.0999 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $38.13 million and approximately $601,956.92 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

