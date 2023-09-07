Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

