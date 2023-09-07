Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 356.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

