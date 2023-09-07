WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Gap Up to $31.88

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $33.75. WestRock shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 1,557,741 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Get WestRock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRK

WestRock Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.