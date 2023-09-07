Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $382.86

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $382.86, but opened at $371.96. Winmark shares last traded at $373.38, with a volume of 2,610 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.59.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 72.56% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Winmark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Winmark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

