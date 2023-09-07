WMS Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

