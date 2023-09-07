WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $964.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.9536 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in WPP by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in WPP by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

