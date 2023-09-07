WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.29

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$192.29 and last traded at C$192.00, with a volume of 28519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$191.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$198.70.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$181.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$176.43. The company has a market cap of C$23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 7.7661389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.