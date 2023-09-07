yearn.finance (YFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.83 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,360.95 or 0.20836385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $177.12 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,039 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

