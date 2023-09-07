Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 3.9%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.92. 249,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,061,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $171.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

