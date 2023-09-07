Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Director John B. Bode Buys 10,000 Shares

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 196.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

