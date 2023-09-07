Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Zoetis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 25.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,894. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

