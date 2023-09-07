Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $172.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

ZS opened at $158.35 on Thursday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

