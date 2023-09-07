Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $472-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.75 million. Zscaler also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $158.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

