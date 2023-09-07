Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.04.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock worth $20,221,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $527,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $45,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $7,278,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $22,620,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.