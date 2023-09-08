10,000 Shares in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Purchased by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. 139,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,005. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

