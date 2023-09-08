12,000 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.0% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 909,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 90,619 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 74,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 42,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 419,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

