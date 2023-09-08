1,300,540 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

