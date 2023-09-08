150,000 Shares in Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at $506,000.
Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HHRSW opened at $3.33 on Friday. Hammerhead Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00.
Hammerhead Energy Company Profile
Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hammerhead Energy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.