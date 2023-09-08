22,000 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Bought by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,922,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 732,485 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Enovix by 42.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,605,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 774,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 568,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,551. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. Equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

