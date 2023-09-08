2,485 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EW opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,161,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

