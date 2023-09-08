2,938 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,885.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,885.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483 over the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CWST opened at $80.59 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

