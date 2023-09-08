3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

