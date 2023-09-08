5,736 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

