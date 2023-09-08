62,050 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 0.3% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $97.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,618 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

