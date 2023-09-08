782,200 Shares in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 782,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AlphaTime Acquisition stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

