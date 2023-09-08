8,114 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Purchased by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,470 shares of company stock worth $1,101,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
