ABM Industries Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.42. 231,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,234. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABM. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

