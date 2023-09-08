ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. UBS Group began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

