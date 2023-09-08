ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Lowered to $40.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

ABM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $49.58.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.10). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

