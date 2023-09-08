ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 112983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 176,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

