Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLRN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Equities analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

