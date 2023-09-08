Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s 2nd Largest Position

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 5.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. 704,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,811. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile



Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

