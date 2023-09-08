Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 301710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 55,534 shares of company stock valued at $50,247 in the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 321,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

