Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $540.00 to $620.00. The stock traded as high as $570.24 and last traded at $565.38, with a volume of 338228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $560.46.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.07.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

