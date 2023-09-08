Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 656,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 189,414 shares.The stock last traded at $106.52 and had previously closed at $105.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,988.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,988.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,080 shares of company stock worth $1,044,520. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 464,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Further Reading

