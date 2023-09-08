Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,096 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 16.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

