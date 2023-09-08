Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,455 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:URI opened at $467.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

