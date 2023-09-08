Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $271.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

