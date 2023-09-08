Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after acquiring an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.35.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.