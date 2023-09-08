Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $637.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

