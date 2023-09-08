AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $47.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AB. TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.38.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AB opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $44.48.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

