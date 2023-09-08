Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.24. 21,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 149,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $597.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,397,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after buying an additional 40,736 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,028,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on immune therapeutics. The company has strategic collaborations immunotherapies via protein engineering technologies with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. Its pipeline includes Povetacicept (ALPN-303), which is in a phase 1b, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune cytopenias, including immune thrombocytopenia, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cold agglutinin disease; and in phase 1b/2a, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis, including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy.

