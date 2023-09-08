América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,115,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,240 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $18.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMX

América Móvil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.