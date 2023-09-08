American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert reduced its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned about 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,165. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

