American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.