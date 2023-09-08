American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 381,704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.